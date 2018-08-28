Register
17:17 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 19, 2018 Italian actress Asia Argento arrives for the closing ceremony and the screening of the film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France

    #MeToo Activist Reveals Argento Did Nothing After Receiving Nude Pics of 12YO

    © AFP 2018 / Loic VENANCE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Rose McGowan, who gave a boost to the international anti-harassment movement with revelations of sexual abuse in movie business, has distanced herself from Italian actress Asia Argento. The #MeToo advocate, who accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her, is claimed to have sexually assaulted a 17 year-old actor some time ago and paid him to settle it.

    US actress Rose McGowan has detailed information on the sex abuse allegations against her fellow #MeToo poster girl and close friend, Asia Argento. The 44-year-old McGowan, who was among the first ones to speak up about harassment and sexual abuse in Hollywood and accused producer Harvey Weinstein of impropriate behavior, has issued a special statement on the reports that 42-year-old Argento assaulted musician and former child actor Jimmy Bennett.

    Argento, then 37, allegedly had sex with Bennett several years ago when he was 17, which is below the age of consent in California, where the encounter reportedly took place. According to the New York Times, last October she paid the man, now 22, $380,000 to settle the case and get the compromising photos. Argento has disputed the contents of the article. 

    McGowan, who called on people to “be gentle” with Argento in the wake of the scandal, now urged her friend to “be the person you wish Harvey could have been.”

    According to McGowan’s statement, her partner Rain Dove had shared that Asia started “receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12.” According to the whistleblower, Argento “did nothing about it.”

    “No reporting to authorities, to the parents, or blocking of Jimmy’s social media. Not even a simple message "Don’t send me these images. They are inappropriate,” her statement reads.

    The actress also hinted that there were a few other details, but refused to mention them in a statement “as investigators do their job.”
    MacGowan has stated that there should be “no leeway or tolerance” for sexual assault.

    “Hard stop. NONE. Victims also shouldn’t be told how they should react or what they should say about their abusers. However as allies to the victim and voyeurs of an event, we should find a better way to balance support of the victim with due process for the accused,” she said in a statement.

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said in a statement that they are already in the know about media reports which name Italian actress and director Asia Argento "as being involved in an alleged 2013 incident" with the man.

    The LASD's Special Victims Bureau "is attempting to reach out to the reported victim and/or his representatives in an effort to appropriately document any potential criminal allegations," Harris said without naming Bennett.

    READ MORE: US Movie Mogul Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty, Freed on $1Mln Bail — Reports

    Right now, the alleged victim is claiming $3.5 million in damages for "intentional infliction of emotional distress, lost wages, assault and battery," which Bennett's lawyers have claimed had traumatized the young actor, damaging his mental health and earning potential.

    42-year-old Argento became a leading figure in the #MeToo movement, which was established after more than 80 women, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein since the New York Times claimed in October 2017 that he had allegedly paid off women who had accused him of sexual assault since the 1980s.

    She bonded with McGowan over the issue; they even had travelled to Berlin last month after Argento's boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, committed suicide.

    Related:

    LA Police Seek Out Weinstein Accuser's "Abuse Victim" as She Faces Criticism
    Italian Actress Who Accused Weinstein Paid $380,000 to Teen She Abused - Reports
    US Movie Mogul Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty, Freed on $1Mln Bail - Reports
    Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape, Sexual Harassment Charges in NYC Court
    Tags:
    scandal, sexual assault, sexual abuse, harassment, Me Too, Harvey Weinstein, Iverna McGowan, Asia Argento, Italy, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse