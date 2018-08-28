Anti-Russia Sentiment in US Unlikely to Wane With McCain’s Passing - Russian FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The passing of US Senator John McCain, known for his anti-Russian views, is unlikely to wind down the hate toward Russia among the US establishment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

“It's not about McCain, because there are a lot of people like him, who are setting the tone of the United States today. I think that with the passing of McCain, a wave of hatred that these figures have brought on Russia will not go down,” Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The six-term US senator and former prisoner of war in Vietnam was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. On Friday, the politician’s family said he had decided to halt his treatment.

McCain was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1982, and, after serving two terms, was elected to the US Senate in 1986.

Last week, Russian upper house's International Affairs Committee member Oleg Morozov said that McCain “was good at hating Russia," saying that the late senator "is the symbol of modern, openly anti-Russian thinking.”

McCain died at the age of 81 on Saturday.

