Trudeau, Trump Tout 'Constructive' NAFTA Talks

“The Prime Minister had a constructive conversation today with President Trump regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement. The leaders welcomed the progress that has been made in discussions with Mexico and look forward to having their teams engage this week with a view to a successful conclusion of negotiations,” the statement read.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expressed hope on Monday that Canada will join the new trade agreement between the United States and Mexico.
Trump said his administration will begin trade talks with Canada immediately, but he also suggested that imposing tariffs on Canadian cars could be a better option.
Ottawa, Mexico City and Washington have been engaged in talks over the modernization of NAFTA for exactly a year at Trump’s initiative. Trump has threatened to withdraw the United States from NAFTA if a better agreement is not renegotiated. The agreement has been in place since 1994.
