Washington Makes Preliminary Ruling on Taxing China's Steel Wheels

"Today, the US Department of Commerce announced the affirmative preliminary determination in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of imports of certain steel wheels from China, finding that exporters received countervailable subsidies ranging from 58.75 to 172.51 percent," the release said on Monday.
The United States, the release added, imported 388 million dollars’ worth of this product from China in 2017.
The Commerce Department also announced in a separate statement that it was imposing antidumping duties on cast iron soil pipe from China which was subsidized by more than 300 percent. In 2017, the release noted that US imports of cast iron soil pipe from China were valued at $11.5 million.
Earlier in August, China announced 25-percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods after Washington imposed the same tariff rate on the same value of Chinese goods.
