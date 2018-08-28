Trump's New Deal With Mexico Lacks Detail on Items Achieved - US Senator

"Yet again, the president is claiming to have achieved a major breakthrough — but the White House has not released the tentative agreement to the public," Udall said in the release on Monday. "The American people are left wondering what has been accomplished."
Udall said the Trump administration’s "chaotic and destructive" handling of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and bilateral relations with Mexico has hindered economic growth in his home state of New Mexico.
Udall noted that Mexico is the New Mexico’s most important trading partner.
The current NAFTA agreement has been in place since 1994. Trump threatened to withdraw the United States from NAFTA if a better agreement is not negotiated with Mexico and Canada that is more advantageous to American workers and farmers.
