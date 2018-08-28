Trump's New Deal With Mexico Lacks Detail on Items Achieved - US Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s announcement that a new trade agreement has been reached between the United States and Mexico fails to reveal any details depicting how it will benefit the livelihood of Americans, US Senator Tom Udall said in a press release.

"Yet again, the president is claiming to have achieved a major breakthrough — but the White House has not released the tentative agreement to the public," Udall said in the release on Monday. "The American people are left wondering what has been accomplished."

Udall said the Trump administration’s "chaotic and destructive" handling of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and bilateral relations with Mexico has hindered economic growth in his home state of New Mexico.

Moreover, Udall said that any changes to NAFTA will require approval from Congress, so he will ensure that any US trade policies are in the best interest of the workers and the economy of New Mexico.

Udall noted that Mexico is the New Mexico’s most important trading partner.

The current NAFTA agreement has been in place since 1994. Trump threatened to withdraw the United States from NAFTA if a better agreement is not negotiated with Mexico and Canada that is more advantageous to American workers and farmers.

