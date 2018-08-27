Tokyo, Seoul Agree With Washington on Need to Press Pyongyang

"On August 24… Pompeo spoke with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha of the Republic of Korea to discuss next steps on DPRK [North Korea] engagement," one of the releases said. "The two pledged to maintain close coordination and agreed that pressure must continue until the DPRK [North Korea] denuclearizes."
Pompeo planned to visit North Korea this week but the trip was canceled by US President Donald Trump on Friday citing lack of progress towards denuclearization.
Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in June despite the tense relations between the two leaders and agreed to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
