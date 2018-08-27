New Cyber Deterrence Bill Empowers US Gov't to Impose More Sanctions - Senators

Register
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senators Cory Gardner and Chris Coons introduced the Cyber Deterrence and Response Act will enable the United States to prevent state-sponsored cyberattacks and impose sanctions on all parties responsible for such attacks, Gardner’s press office said in a press release on Monday.

    "[The bill] requires the administration to impose sanctions against all entities and persons responsible or complicit in malicious cyber activities aimed against the United States," the release said.

    The legislation also establishes a framework to deter and respond to state-sponsored malicious cyber activity against the United States, the publication added.

    The US government on June 4 said that hackers accessed the personal data of at least four million current and former federal employees.
    © AFP 2018 / Thomas Samson
    Russians May Be Indicted in FIN7 Hacker Group's Cyber Attack Case - Source
    Coons explained in the release that rivals of the United States, like Russia, China, and Iran, are "enhancing their cyber capabilities" and targeting the US "electoral process, financial system and critical infrastructure."

    The senator pointed that the bill "will expose and impose costs on states that try to use cyberattacks to undermine American security and prosperity."

    One more US Senator, Gardner, noted that new legislation will help US government to impose sanctions against malicious cyber actors around the world.

    "This… is another step that Congress and the administration can take to deter foreign actors from carrying out cyberattacks against the United States," the official said.

    READ MORE: New Pentagon Report Names Russia, China as Threats to US Space Capabilities

    The legislation mandates different sanctions against any "critical cyber threat actor," but allows the US president to waive sanctions on a case-by-case basis, the release said.

    On June 18, the Pentagon authorized the US Cyber Command to raid foreign networks almost on a daily basis hoping that such pre-emptive measures would help disable cyberweapons before they could be used.

    Created in 2009, the US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) unifies the direction of cyberspace operations, strengthens the Pentagon’s cyberspace capabilities, and integrates and bolsters its cyber expertise. While originally created with a defensive mission in mind, it has increasingly been viewed as an offensive force.

