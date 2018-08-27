Register
03:32 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer directs a pedestrian away from a blocked-off area near the scene of a mass shooting at Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.

    Gamer Gun Massacre in Jacksonville: The Facts So Far

    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    On Sunday, a shooting occurred during a Madden 19 TournamentGLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida. The shooter was confirmed dead after killing at least four people and injuring 11, according to unofficial reports.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department called the incident a "mass shooting" in a tweet, noting in a news conference that the shooter, a white male, was alone and was confirmed dead.

    Jacksonville Sheriff announced later that three people were found dead at the scene of the shooting, including the suspect. There were also 9 people wounded. The suspect was identified by the police as a 24-year old David Katz from Baltimore. The police added that the shooter used at least one handgun.

    There is currently no concrete information on the exact number of victims and injured, as the latest information claims that four have been killed and 11 injured, one in serious condition, according to doctors at a Jacksonville hospital emergency room. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office added to the confusion be tweeting that "there are inaccurate numbers being distributed by local and national media."

    One of the witnesses, Javaris Long, told the Tampa Bay Times that he saw a "nerdy” man who got mad because he lost, so he went to his car, got his gun, came back and “started blasting everybody.” On a video posted to YouTube, from the livestream of the event, 12 gunshots were heard. Seconds before, a small red dot of what could be a laser gun sight can be seen on the chest of a player on the right.

    Game players in the venue got involved, quickly tweeting that they had been taken to the hospital with injuries. Drini Gjoka, 19, at the scene, reported that he had been shot in one of his thumbs.

    Another gamer, 2017 Madden Bowl Champion DUBBY, tweeted that a bullet hit his head.

    "Please everyone keep your thoughts and prayers for my brothers," tweeted Shay Kivlen, the 2018 Madden NDL champion. "These guys are my family man. This hurts so much. Please pray."

     Sujeil Lopez, a mother of one of the injured gamers, told the New York Times that her son, Larry, was delivered to a hospital with three gunshot wounds. "He was shot three times, once on the nipple, once on his hand and somewhere else," Lopez told the Times. Two days earlier Larry posted a video of GLHF GameBar, detailing the location of the multiplayer tournament.

    Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, a gamer competing in the tournament, told the Los Angeles Times that the shooter was one of the participants, who “targeted a few people” after losing a game. Steven said that after 12 gunshots the shooter killed himself.

    The Madden NFL Twitter community recognized at least two of the victims, one identified as Elijah Clayton (@true_818) who was well known among the players. Another victim was identified as 2016 Madden Classic champion Taylor Robertson (@spotmeplzz)

    EA Games, which hosted the tournament, offered condolences via their official Twitter account:

    The company was criticized by many enraged users online for not providing any form of security at their cybersport tournaments:

    READ MORE: Deadly Jacksonville Shooting Caught on Tape

    The Jacksonville Police Department at 7:15 updated the information that the single suspect's identity is David Katz. The police didn't reveal motives in the interests of investigation, but the Fox News sources told that Katz "reacted to losing with violence."

    Katz was suspected to be the shooter even before the police announcement. 2017 Buffalo Bills Madden Club Champion, he used the nicknames "Bread", "MrSlicedBread", "RavensChamp" and "Ravens2012Champ". 

     Katz was a participant at 2017 Classic Madden Championship where he was beaten by another gamer. The commentator described him as the one "who's not here to make friends… […] He's here to kill the enemy."

    The Sheriff's Office confirmed that 9 people were delivered to the hospital with 7 having gun wounds. The police are yet to confirm the identities of two fatal victims and is looking for more possible video footages of the shootings.

    Related:

    Shooting at US Embassy in Turkey Clear Attempt to Create Chaos - Spokesman
    5 Killed, 2 Injured in Random Shooting at Mufti's Office in Tercan, Turkey
    Shooting in Manchester Leaves 10 People Hospitalized With Injuries - Police
    Tags:
    mass shooting, Shooting, gamers, Twitter, Jacksonville, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse