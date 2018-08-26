WATCH US Pastor Call Faithful to Protect Trump From Witchcraft

The pastor, who has also predicted an upcoming battle between the US president and the "deep state”, insisted that his message wasn't political.

During a service at the Church of His Presence in Daphne, Alabama, Pastor John A. Kilpatrick called upon the congregation to pray for US President Donald Trump in order to protect the latter from witchcraft.

As can be seen in the video posted on the Pray Alabama Facebook page, Kilpatrick warned those in attendance “witchcraft is trying to take America back over” and urged them to help him pray for Trump.

"God, make him bold! Make him strong! Keep him, Lord, with your keeping power! Preserve him, Holy Spirit!" the preacher intoned. "Don’t let him lose his voice! Make him stronger than ever, Holy Spirit! Make him more resolute than he’s ever been!"

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Kilpatrick was inspired by Trump frequently describing the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian collusion as a "witch hunt", though the pastor insisted that he’s "not being political."