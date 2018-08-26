White House Flag Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Late Senator McCain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The administration of US President Donald Trump lowered the White House flag to half-staff to honor late Senator John McCain, Dan Scavino Jr., the White House director of social media, said.

"This evening, the White House flag has been lowered to half-staff in honor of Senator John McCain," Scavino Jr. wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

McCain died at the age of 81 of brain cancer on the same day.

This evening, the @WhiteHouse flag has been lowered to half-staff in honor of Senator John McCain… pic.twitter.com/tYdBNK9bA7 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) August 26, 2018

The six-term US Senator and former prisoner of war in Vietnam was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive brain cancer in 2017. On Friday, the politician’s family said he had decided to halt his treatment.

A good friend sends this photo from the Capitol, where the flags are already lowered to half-staff in honor of John McCain. pic.twitter.com/pk4khMguEr — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) August 26, 2018

McCain was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1982, and, after two serving two terms, was elected to the US Senate in 1986.

Since 2015, he worked as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The politician ran as the Republican Party's presidential nominee in the 2008 US election against then-Senator Barack Obama, who won the vote.