US Upper House Minority Leader Suggests Renaming Senate Building After McCain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Senate democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he would introduce a resolution to rename one of the US Senate office buildings after the late Sen. John McCain.

US Senator for Arizona John McCain died on Saturday at the age of 81 one year after his diagnosis of rare and aggressive brain cancer.

"Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him," Schummer tweeted.

Russell building is the oldest one in the US Senate. It is named after former democratic lawmaker Richard Russell.

America politicians already expressed their condolences over McCain's demise.

Earlier in the week, McCain's family announced that the senator had decided to discontinue his medical treatment for an aggressive glioblastoma.

McCain was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1982. After two terms he was elected to the US Senate in 1986, where the politician served as the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The politician also ran as the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2008 against Barack Obama.