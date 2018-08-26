'Go Back Where You Came From': Polish Reality TV Show Retraces Refugee Routes

TVN television network announced that the new show will follow participants on their way from Germany to Iraq with almost empty hands.

The show named "Go Back Where You Came From" is based on the Australian show with the same name aired from 2011 to 2015, featuring six different Polish nationals with different opinions on immigration to travel to the Middle East with a month’s time. All the belongings they will have are a passport, a cellphone, and some money. They will have to live like refugees and with refugees in the camps until they reach their destination.

READ MORE: As Many as 20% of Refugees Return Home in Syria's Province of Hama — Governor

The TV show producers said in their press release that “this will be one of the hardest journeys of their lives,” noting that the participants will have to travel through the territories of Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Serbia before reaching Greece to board a boat which will deliver them cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Middle East territories.

Although the show is yet to be released this fall in Poland it has already been criticized for exploiting the topic of migration for the commercial gain, the NBC News reported. Bogdan Czaja, assistant program director at TVN, was quoted by Poland’s media industry "Press" that the show aims to provide a fresh sight on migration crisis in Europe.

"We are aware that this is a politically sensitive and controversial issue," he said, "we want this [the show] to be part of the dialogue."

The show aims to repeat the path refugees had taken during 2015 migration crisis when they were arriving on Europe’s shores escaping the terror of Daesh* organisation. Starting in Berlin and ending in camps of Kurdistan meeting with the remaining refugees of different nations, including Sunnis and Iraqi Christians. Despite the show being branded as a reality TV, the producers insisted that it is a documentary.

*Daesh (also known as Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL or IS) is a terror organization, banned in Russia, US and many other countries

