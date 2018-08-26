Register
08:44 GMT +326 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants stand outside the walls of the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, May 2, 2018

    'Go Back Where You Came From': Polish Reality TV Show Retraces Refugee Routes

    © AP Photo / Petros Giannakouris
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    TVN television network announced that the new show will follow participants on their way from Germany to Iraq with almost empty hands.

    The show named "Go Back Where You Came From" is based on the Australian show with the same name aired from 2011 to 2015, featuring six different Polish nationals with different opinions on immigration to travel to the Middle East with a month’s time. All the belongings they will have are a passport, a cellphone, and some money. They will have to live like refugees and with refugees in the camps until they reach their destination. 

    READ MORE: As Many as 20% of Refugees Return Home in Syria's Province of Hama — Governor

    The TV show producers said in their press release that “this will be one of the hardest journeys of their lives,” noting that the participants will have to travel through the territories of Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Serbia before reaching Greece to board a boat which will deliver them cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Middle East territories.

    Although the show is yet to be released this fall in Poland it has already been criticized for exploiting the topic of migration for the commercial gain, the NBC News reported. Bogdan Czaja, assistant program director at TVN, was quoted by Poland’s media industry "Press" that the show aims to provide a fresh sight on migration crisis in Europe.

    "We are aware that this is a politically sensitive and controversial issue," he said, "we want this [the show] to be part of the dialogue."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with refugee children at a preschool, during a visit to a refugee camp on April 23, 2016 on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep
    © AFP 2018 /
    Merkel-Led Union Reportedly Promoting 'Value Lessons' for Refugee Kids
    The show aims to repeat the path refugees had taken during 2015 migration crisis when they were arriving on Europe’s shores escaping the terror of Daesh* organisation. Starting in Berlin and ending in camps of Kurdistan meeting with the remaining refugees of different nations, including Sunnis and Iraqi Christians. Despite the show being branded as a reality TV, the producers insisted that it is a documentary.

    *Daesh (also known as Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL or IS) is a terror organization, banned in Russia, US and many other countries

    Related:

    Macron Removes France’s Envoy, Who Praised Hungarian PM's Anti-Refugee Stance
    Merkel's 'Destiny Day': German Chancellor Takes Her Refugee Headache to EU Level
    Italy Says No to Being EU's 'Refugee Camp' Amid Soros' Calls to Compensate Rome
    Tags:
    Refugee Camp, refugee crisis, refugee, refugees, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse