Strangled Playboy Model 'May Have Been Killed' by 'Obsessed' Stalker - Reports

The items, which the brunette reported to have been stolen during a break-in at her property, have been traced, but the culprit behind the homicide is still on the loose.

According to a source cited by the Sun Online, stunningly beautiful Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, who was pronounced dead in her Philadelphia condo on Wednesday night, “was bombarded with requests from strangers for meetings and potential photoshoot contracts” on her social networks.

“One main line of inquiry now is that Christina may have been murdered by someone who became obsessed with her after seeing her online or in a magazine,” the source summed up.

Stunning Ex-Playboy Model Found Strangled in Bedroom of Philadelphia Home

In an ongoing investigation, the police are combing the lingerie model’s social media accounts for clues to track down the perpetrator. One of the details that they suspect, but have not yet proved to be linked to her death is the model’s report of robbery on Saturday. Law enforcement has already successfully tracked down the items stolen from the apartment, namely jewelry and designer bags, as far as southwest Philadelphia, but no arrests have been made so far.

Police rushed to the model’s home outside Philadelphia, where she had reportedly moved to just a week ago, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to do a check of the routing check of the area, although it still remains unclear what exactly alerted them, to the place.

The model has since been pronounced dead following “ligature strangulation,” which entailed the use of a rope-like object.

Carlin-Kraft frequently appeared in promotional campaigns for such giants as L’Oreal, Victoria’s Secret, Smashbox cosmetics and many more, as well as, according to her profile on a modelling website, “did a tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour.” She also explicitly stated her readiness to “work with creative photographers who specialize in glamor and very high fashion.”



