US Relations With Mexico Improving, Big Bilateral Trade Deal Coming - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that ties with Mexico are improving and even dropped a hint about a possible trade agreement between the neighboring countries.

"Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together….A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 августа 2018 г.

Canada, Mexico and the United States have been engaged in talks over the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) for exactly a year at Trump’s initiative.

Earlier in August, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo expressed his doubts that talks on trade agreement would be finished in August, as had been previously planned.

NAFTA took effect 24 years ago. The politicians from all the three sides have repeatedly called for modernization of the agreement, as e-commerce and digital services have largely re-shaped the trade patterns which were in place at the time of signing the deal.