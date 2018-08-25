Trump Lashes Out at Sessions Again: 'He Doesn't Understand What's Happening'

US President Donald Trump has been attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions for two days in a row, lashing out at him in a new wave of criticism.

Trump earlier tweeted that he wants Sessions to "look into all of the corruption on the other side," emphasizing, "Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 августа 2018 г.

© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson Clinton Saga Continues: Watchdog Publishes New Batches of Hillary’s Emails

A conflict between the US president and the Attorney General started after the arrest of a 26-year-old former Air Force linguist, who became the first person charged with criminal information leaks under President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: 'So Unfair, Jeff': Trump Accuses Sessions of Bias

The US President compared the 63-month jail sentence to the case of his former opponent in the presidential elections Hillary Clinton, blamed for sending sensitive information and having inappropriate discussions on private email servers.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW