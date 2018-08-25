Register
12:02 GMT +325 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort leaves his home in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Washington

    Trump’s Aides Fear President to Pardon Ex-Campaign Chief Manafort - Reports

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump’s aides fear that the president will pardon his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort due to Trump’s recent comments about Manafort being a victim of a "witch hunt," over his conviction in the probe held by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Politico reported.

    "Trump is setting it up. He’s referring to the investigation as a ‘witch hunt’ and saying this never would have happened to an aide to Hillary Clinton," a former campaign official told Politico.

    Newt Gingrich, the former speaker of the US House of Representatives who currently is one of the members of Trump’s informal group of outside advisers, told the outlet that the president should not pardon his former campaign chief due to the fact that the latter’s charges did not concern Trump.

    "The president thinks Manafort’s biggest crime was running the Trump campaign. If he had run the Clinton campaign, then he would have gotten immunity and never would have had any problems," Gingrich suggested.

    READ MORE: GUILTY: Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort Face the Music…

    July 16, 2018. President of the US Donald Trump during the joint news conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Helsinki
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Trump Says He Knew About Payments Cohen Made to Women 'Later On'
    Gingrich and other advisers had been trying to convince Trump not to exonerate Manafort before the upcoming midterm elections, Politico noted.

    Manafort was investigated by Mueller who is probing an alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. On Tuesday, Trump’s former campaign chief was charged with eight counts of bank fraud and tax evasion. There have been speculations since that Trump has been mulling pardon for Manafort.

    Trump was expected by his aides to exonerate Manafort despite presidential lawyers and other White House officials claiming that they had convinced Trump not to do this, the Politico news outlet reported, citing current and former administration officials and outside advisers, late on Friday.

    The US presidential advisers believed that such a move would be met with backlash both from the Republicans and the Democrats and would be considered as if Trump was trying to make a quid pro quo arrangement with his former campaign manager, who might be a witness in the investigations into the Trump campaign, the outlet pointed out.

    READ MORE: Trump Praises Manafort: 'Such Respect For a Brave Man!'

    Michael Cohen
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Trump's Ex-Attorney Cohen Would Refuse to Accept Presidential Pardon - Lawyer
    The US authorities have been probing the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as well as Moscow’s alleged meddling in the US 2016 presidential election, won by Trump, for months.

    Both Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied the allegations of collusion. Trump has characterized the special counsel’s investigation as a witch hunt and pointed out it has not produced evidence of collusion in more than a year of the ongoing probe. Russian officials also denied interfering in the US election, saying the allegations of meddling had been made up to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud, corruption and other pressing issues in the United States.

    Related:

    Trump Praises Manafort: 'Such Respect For a Brave Man!'
    Trump: Mueller Probe a 'Witch Hunt,' Manafort Verdict 'A Very Sad Thing'
    Manafort Judge Says He’s Gotten Threats, Worries for Jurors' ‘Peace and Safety’
    Rick Gates Testifies That Manafort Worked to Help Ukraine ‘Enter the EU'
    Tags:
    manager, investigation, pardon, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse