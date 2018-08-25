WATCH Pastor Being Bitten by Deadly Snake During Church Ritual

A video posted on YouTube shows a US priest being bitten by a deadly snake as he dances and preaches while holding the venomous reptile in his hand.

“I believe in the God Almighty and if he says I can hear him, I can,” Pastor Cody Coots screams. The next moment the rattlesnake suddenly pounces and bites him in the neck.

Looking unfazed by the sight of blood streaming down his shoulder, Coots dances on.

“Keep it playing! I’m not worried at all. Don’t worry, God’s a healer. Let God still heal me, He’s like a freight train coming at me,” he shouts.

Moments later, however, he starts feeling the pinch and is helped outside by his other worshippers.

Cody Coots was rushed to hospital where doctors said that he was minutes away from death as the snake came close to severing his temporal artery.

The incident happened at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Jesus Name Church in Kentucky, which is one of a handful of snake-handling temples still active in the United States.

The practice of worshiping with snakes is part of the Holiness movement whose participants believe it will protect them from harm.