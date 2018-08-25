OMG, Procter & Gamble Wants to Trademark LOL, WTF

The company has applied with the US Patent Trademark Office to sell the new products officially branded with LOL (Laughing Out Loud), WTF (What The F*ck), NBD (No Big Deal) and FML (F*ck My Life), the Bloomberg reports.

There is no information what kind of products would feature such acronyms, however, they will be sold alongside other company’s items, like Fairy and Ariel, so the office is still to approve the appeal, demanding the clarification from P&G which has to respond until January. The information is yet to be confirmed by the company.

P&G CEO David Taylor says P&G—owner of Bounty, Crest, Gillette, Old Spice, and other products aimed for 25-37 age groups. Yet the board member, Nelson Peltz told CNBC News in March that the younger consumers – so-called “millennials” – wanted more local and little brands, targeted specifically for them. He also told that now there is a higher demand for products “they have an emotional attachment to” rather than “one size fits all” brands.

The company must be cautious with such initiatives, though. According to a study by Fuse Media 78% of the younger generation don’t like to have advertisements being targeted at them directly. Instead, they want simplicity and the match of the brand to its action.

P&G is not the first company to trademark something well-known. One of the most famous cases features Walmart trying to increase its revenues by trademarking the yellow smiley face, which has been known since the 1970s. However, the company lost several legal battles, after which the court stated that the smiley was in the public domain. A more successful claim was made by Facebook, which has trade marketed the word “face” in the context of telecommunication services.