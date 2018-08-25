Twitter CEO to Testify Before House Committee in September

Republican Representative Greg Walden (R-OR), the panel’s chairman, said in a statement issued Friday that he expects Dorsey to be “forthright and transparent” regarding the social media platform’s algorithms and content judgment calls.
Walden also said that the House Energy and Commerce Committee “intends to ask tough questions about how Twitter monitors and polices content," noting that “Twitter is an incredibly powerful platform that can change the national conversation in the time it takes a tweet to go viral”
Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 августа 2018 г.
Trump also claimed that social media companies were “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices.” That criticism came after large media companies Apple, Facebook and Google removed content posted by InfoWars host Alex Jones from their platforms. Jones’ Twitter account was also temporarily banned on August 15 for seven days for violating the company’s rules.
All comments
Show new comments (0)