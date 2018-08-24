GOP Congress Nominee: I Was Abducted by Aliens, But It Doesn’t Characterize Me

Сongressional GOP candidate Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, who previously claimed to have been abducted by aliens when she was a little girl, said she prefered not to be solely associated with her extraordinary extraterrestrial experience.

"It has nothing to do with what I have done,” the AP cited her as saying. “It happened when I was 7 years old,” she pointed out.

From what I can gather, this Florida woman running for a vacated GOP congressional seat claims to have been abducted by blond, Jesus looking aliens who told her about Wakanda. pic.twitter.com/L5FIhbZrZZ — Steve DeVries (@SuperSteveDV) 24 августа 2018 г.

The candidate is believed to not stand a chance of replacing Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who is leaving her House seat for Miami, although Aguilera’s nomination was endorsed by the local Miami Herald last week.

Rodriguez Aguilera, the daughter of a Cuban political prisoner, said in a 2009 television interview that she had boarded on a spaceship that was occupied by aliens, further specifying that she was subsequently visited by three large blonde creatures.

“I went in. There were some round seats that were there, and some quartz rocks that controlled the ship — not like airplanes,” Rodriguez Aguilera said back then.

Speaking to the Miami Herald last year, she said she was among “the majority of Americans who believe that there must be intelligent life in the billions of planets and galaxies in the universe.”