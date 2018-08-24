US Hospital Employee Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Corpse

The suspect’s sister cited possible mental issues behind her brother's behavior, but claimed that he is still a good person.

Cameron Wright, a 23-year-old security guard at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, was arrested for having sex with a dead woman's body in a storage room after being spotted by two witnesses, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported. The dead woman was an organ donor and her body was being kept in the fridge for further organ extraction when the security guard sexually assaulted it, according to the police.

Wright was accused of abusing the corpse and admitted the crime. The court has set a bail of $3,000 for the perpetrator.

READ MORE: Necrophilia Threat Man Appeals in UK But Why Would You Want Sex With a Corpse?

Wright's sister, interviewed by local WREG-TV, said her brother acted like a "child" in his 23 and that "there's got to be something wrong" with him. She added that he was "still a good person" who just needed help.

The security guard was fired from the hospital, which cited "completely unacceptable" behavior. The father of the 37-year-old deceased victim of the assault said that "it's not fair" that he had to deal not only with his daughter's death, but also with this incident.