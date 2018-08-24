Ukrainian National Sentenced for Trafficking Stolen Financial Information

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge has sentenced Ukrainian national Ruslan Yeliseyev to six years in prison for trafficking stolen financial information, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"A Ukrainian national was sentenced today to six years in prison for trafficking stolen financial information obtained through computer hacking," the release said. "According to court documents, Ruslan Yeliseyev, 42, of Odessa, Ukraine, made his living selling stolen financial information on underground Russian-speaking criminal websites."

The Justice Department said Yeliseyev sold financial information that he obtained from around 40,000 hacked computers on underground websites. The information sold by Yeliseyev included credit card numbers or online bank account information of more than 62,000 people, the release said.

The criminal activity resulted in approximately $31 million in losses for Yeliseyev's victims, the release added. Yeliseyev was arrested while vacationing in Israel in 2016 and later extradited to the United States.