Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Ready to Testify 'Anytime' to Impeach US President

Earlier this month, Omarosa Manigault Newman released fresh tapes to corroborate her claims that Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara notably offered her a 2020 Trump campaign job after she parted ways with the White House.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, Donald Trump’s former communications aide and reality television show participant, said she was prepared “anytime, anyplace” to appear as a witness against President Trump, with a potential impeachment trial being no exception.

“I have the truth on my side as well as a hundred emails and documents and other things,” said Newman in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” in which she expressed her readiness to testify on alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia, which the latter has flatly denied multiple times.

She notably said the congressional committees looking into the matter hadn’t yet contacted her to this end, but she had earlier noted that she had spoken to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading an investigation into alleged Russia collusion, which Trump has referred to as “a witch hunt.”

A recent round of impeachment speculations have been triggered by guilty pleas made by Trump’s former longtime personal legal adviser Michael Cohen on Tuesday. Referencing the heavily reported court hearing, Newman told Yahoo News that she had been frequently communicating with Cohen, reiterating her earlier words that Cohen and she “are still very close.”

“I talked to him today and I wanted him to know and reassure him that his friends are still his friends. We still have his back,” she said on Wednesday, a day after Cohen’s testimony on campaign finance violations, which notoriously implicated Trump in a felony. In response, the president bitterly tweeted that “if anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

The first-name-famous Omarosa, who has recently made headlines with her tell-all book on the White House titled “Unhinged” and a set of tapes to prove her revelations, including a prospective 2020 campaign job, addressed Trump’s mockery, saying she was “very upset about that,” condemning Trump for “kicking a man while he’s down.”

“He would not be paying off porn stars if Donald Trump had not slept with them and had these illicit relationships with them and if Donald Trump had not directed him to pay these women off,” she went on to say.

On Tuesday, Cohen voiced his guilty plea on eight counts of financial fraud, Trump campaign finance violations, adding that one payment was “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” and another was made “at the direction of the same candidate.” Though he adduced no names, he referred to so-called “hush money” presumably paid during the presidential campaign to silence two women from publicly speaking about Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs.