17:26 GMT +324 August 2018
    Omarosa Manigault-Newman, political aide and communications director for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House under President Donald Trump's administration, speaks at the Women's Power Luncheon of the 2017 National Action Network convention, in New York. (File)

    Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Ready to Testify 'Anytime' to Impeach US President

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Earlier this month, Omarosa Manigault Newman released fresh tapes to corroborate her claims that Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara notably offered her a 2020 Trump campaign job after she parted ways with the White House.

    Omarosa Manigault Newman, Donald Trump’s former communications aide and reality television show participant, said she was prepared “anytime, anyplace” to appear as a witness against President Trump, with a potential impeachment trial being no exception.

    “I have the truth on my side as well as a hundred emails and documents and other things,” said Newman in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” in which she expressed her readiness to testify on alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia, which the latter has flatly denied multiple times. 

    Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Twitter Ablaze As Omarosa Reveals Ivanka Was Enraged by 'Complicit' SNL Parody

    She notably said the congressional committees looking into the matter hadn’t yet contacted her to this end, but she had earlier noted that she had spoken to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading an investigation into alleged Russia collusion, which Trump has referred to as “a witch hunt.”

    A recent round of impeachment speculations have been triggered by guilty pleas made by Trump’s former longtime personal legal adviser Michael Cohen on Tuesday. Referencing the heavily reported court hearing, Newman told Yahoo News that she had been frequently communicating with Cohen, reiterating her earlier words that Cohen and she “are still very close.” 

    READ MORE: Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Claims Melania 'Can't Wait to Divorce' Donald — Reports

    “I talked to him today and I wanted him to know and reassure him that his friends are still his friends. We still have his back,” she said on Wednesday, a day after Cohen’s testimony on campaign finance violations, which notoriously implicated Trump in a felony. In response, the president bitterly tweeted that “if anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

    The first-name-famous Omarosa, who has recently made headlines with her tell-all book on the White House titled “Unhinged” and a set of tapes to prove her revelations, including a prospective 2020 campaign job, addressed Trump’s mockery, saying she was “very upset about that,” condemning Trump for “kicking a man while he’s down.” 

    Television personality Omarosa Manigault attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Agostini
    From Pee Tape to N-Word: Omarosa Says Trump Caught on Recording Using Racial Slurs

    “He would not be paying off porn stars if Donald Trump had not slept with them and had these illicit relationships with them and if Donald Trump had not directed him to pay these women off,” she went on to say.

    On Tuesday, Cohen voiced his guilty plea on eight counts of financial fraud, Trump campaign finance violations, adding that one payment was “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” and another was made “at the direction of the same candidate.” Though he adduced no names, he referred to so-called “hush money” presumably paid during the presidential campaign to silence two women from publicly speaking about Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs.

