Trump Slams Social Media Companies for 'Silencing Millions of People'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has criticized social media firms for "silencing millions of people," calling such a behavior an act of "censorship" only a few days after Facebook and Twitter removed hundreds of accounts linked to Russia and Iran.

"People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!" Trump said on Twitter.

Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Trump has a complex relationship with the media, as he recently has lashed out at Twitter, saying it was allegedly limiting the ability of users to search for prominent Republicans.

On August 21, Twitter removed more than 280 accounts for coordinated manipulation, including a number that originated from Iran.

Meanwhile, Facebook said it removed more than 650 pages and accounts for inauthentic behavior that can be linked to Iran and other pages linked to Russia.