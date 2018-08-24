Trump Slams Social Media Companies for 'Silencing Millions of People'

"People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!" Trump said on Twitter.
On August 21, Twitter removed more than 280 accounts for coordinated manipulation, including a number that originated from Iran.
Meanwhile, Facebook said it removed more than 650 pages and accounts for inauthentic behavior that can be linked to Iran and other pages linked to Russia.
