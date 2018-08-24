'So Unfair, Jeff': Trump Accuses Sessions of Bias

US President Donald Trump has blisteringly mocked Attorney General Jeff Sessions a day after the lawyer tried fighting back against criticism from the president.

Trump has tweeted that he wants Sessions to "look into all of the corruption on the other side," emphasizing, "Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over “classified” information. Gee, this is “small potatoes” compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

In an interview with Fox News on August 23, Trump blamed Sessions for failing to take control of the Justice Department.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions shot back that his department would not be "improperly influenced by political considerations."

The president’s accusations are connected to a 63-month sentence handed down to a 26-year-old former Air Force linguist, who became the first person charged with criminal information leaks under President Donald Trump.

Trump compared her jail sentence to the case of his former rival in the presidential race Hillary Clinton, accused of sending sensitive information and having inappropriate discussions on private email servers.

The Clinton email scandal erupted in March 2015, when The New York Times revealed that the former secretary of state had used a personal account to conduct government business from 2009 to 2013, in violation of State Department rules.