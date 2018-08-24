Trump's Lawyer Warns of 'Revolt' If President Impeached

"There is no reason [for Trump's impeachment]. He did not collude with the Russians. He did not obstruct justice. Everything Cohen says has been disproved. You could only impeach [Trump] for political reasons and the American people would revolt against that," Giuliani told the Sky News broadcaster on August 23, when asked whether Trump's impeachment was inevitable.
The lawyer said that Trump had been "completely cleared" of his ex-attorney's testimony.
"You have this Cohen guy, he does not know anything about Russian collusion, he does not know anything about obstruction, he is a massive liar," Giuliani said.
Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis has suggested that his client has information that could help with Special Counsel Mueller's investigation into the 2016 US presidential election, possible Russian influence and collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.
Both the Kremlin and Trump have denied all allegations of collusion, and Moscow has called the accusations of interference in the election "absurd."
