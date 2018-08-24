Trump's Lawyer Warns of 'Revolt' If President Impeached

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that there was no reason for the president’s impeachment, noting that such step would only make US citizens "revolt."

"There is no reason [for Trump's impeachment]. He did not collude with the Russians. He did not obstruct justice. Everything Cohen says has been disproved. You could only impeach [Trump] for political reasons and the American people would revolt against that," Giuliani told the Sky News broadcaster on August 23, when asked whether Trump's impeachment was inevitable.

The lawyer said that Trump had been "completely cleared" of his ex-attorney's testimony.

"You have this Cohen guy, he does not know anything about Russian collusion, he does not know anything about obstruction, he is a massive liar," Giuliani said.

The statement comes as Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on August 21 to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making a false statement to a bank and two campaign finance violations. As part of his plea deal, Cohen admitted to making payments to two women "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," court documents showed.

Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis has suggested that his client has information that could help with Special Counsel Mueller's investigation into the 2016 US presidential election, possible Russian influence and collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Both the Kremlin and Trump have denied all allegations of collusion, and Moscow has called the accusations of interference in the election "absurd."