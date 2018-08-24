US Upset by El Salvador Opting for Diplomatic Ties with China

"The United States will continue to oppose China's destabilization of the cross-Strait relationship and political interference in the Western Hemisphere," the White House said in a statement.
"This is a decision that affects not just El Salvador, but also the economic health and security of the entire Americas region," the White House warned.
READ MORE: Journo on Why China's Expansion in Latin America Should Concern Both Taiwan, US
The US administration said the receptiveness of El Salvador’s government to China’s "interference" was of grave concern to Washington and would prompt reevaluation of their bilateral relationship.
Shortly after the announcement Taiwan President said that cutting ties shows China's pressure on Taiwan, and added that Taiwan would fight against China's "increasingly out of control" behaviour.
All comments
Show new comments (0)