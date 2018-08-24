US Upset by El Salvador Opting for Diplomatic Ties with China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has vowed to continue opposing China’s actions in the Western Hemisphere after El Salvador chose to have diplomatic ties with Beijing over Taipei.

"The United States will continue to oppose China's destabilization of the cross-Strait relationship and political interference in the Western Hemisphere," the White House said in a statement.

It slammed El Salvador for opting for short-term economic gains instead of keeping its decades-long relationship with Taiwan, claimed by China.

"This is a decision that affects not just El Salvador, but also the economic health and security of the entire Americas region," the White House warned.

The US administration said the receptiveness of El Salvador’s government to China’s "interference" was of grave concern to Washington and would prompt reevaluation of their bilateral relationship.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Minister of El Salvador Carlos Castaneda signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Shortly after the announcement Taiwan President said that cutting ties shows China's pressure on Taiwan, and added that Taiwan would fight against China's "increasingly out of control" behaviour.