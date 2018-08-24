China Calls Trade Talks With US ‘Constructive’

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s Commerce Ministry said Friday its delegates held "constructive and frank" talks on trade with US officials in Washington DC.

"Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen led a delegation to Washington where he had a constructive and frank exchange on trade issues of mutual importance," the statement read.

© AP Photo / Andy Wong China Vows to Challenge US Import Tariffs at WTO

The United States was represented by the Treasury’s Under Secretary for International Affairs David Malpass. After two days of talks the two sides agreed to maintain contacts on further steps.

The United States hiked import tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent in July and August, prompting a mirror response from China.

READ MORE: US-China: From Trade War to Hot War?

Earlier, Trump said that he did not expect the talks between the United States and China to yield much progress.