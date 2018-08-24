China Calls Trade Talks With US ‘Constructive’

"Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen led a delegation to Washington where he had a constructive and frank exchange on trade issues of mutual importance," the statement read.
The United States hiked import tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent in July and August, prompting a mirror response from China.
Earlier, Trump said that he did not expect the talks between the United States and China to yield much progress.
