State Dept Warns of Possible Sanctions on Any Country Purchasing Russia's S-400

US State Department's spokesperson Heather Nauert said during briefing that Washington was against a possible purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems by its allies around the world.
Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli then responded to Washington's threats by warning US against preventing the new F-35 jets from being shipped in accordance with their contract unless it abandons its agreement with Russia on the S-400 delivery, calling Washington's threats a "blackmail."
