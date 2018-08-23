Hillary Reportedly Returns to US Politics as Midterm Election Campaign Kicks Off

The Democratic candidate stepped back from politics after losing the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, but still kept her political organization Onward Together working.

Hillary Clinton, a former democratic presidential candidate, will headline fundraisers for some of the Democrats running for the midterm elections this November, Fox News reported. The events featuring Clinton will take place in New York, Chicago and San Francisco, with the first one kicking off next month.

"There has never been a more important midterm election, and Secretary Clinton is going to do her part to lift up the next generation of leaders," Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said in an interview with NBC News.

Clinton's spokesperson failed to name the candidates that she intends to campaign for. Earlier, the former presidential candidate organized a fundraiser for Lucy McBath, a gun control activist who won elections in Georgia recently.

Hilary Clinton has been keeping her distance from US politics ever since she lost the 2016 presidential election and promised never to run for the presidency again. She organized a campaign in support of her memoirs explaining her defeat, but mostly hasn't supported Democratic candidates so far.