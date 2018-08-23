US Lawmaker Questions LNG Transportation Safety

"Transport, especially through heavily populated areas, must be in accordance with highest safety standards possible," Rubio said via Twitter. "I am checking with federal agencies right now to make sure those standards are being met and regularly monitored."
Rubio’s statement was prompted by a report that Florida East Coast Railway (FEC), which operates passenger trains through densely populated cities and neighborhoods, had received permission to use the same tracks to ship LNG to an export terminal near Miami for export to nearby Caribbean nations.
LNG is a hazardous material that previously had never been transported by the railroad in the continental United States, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, which provides permits for LNG transportation.
