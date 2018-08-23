'This is Political': Hunter Denies Corruption Charges Against Him - Reports

Addressing the issue, House Speaker Paul Ryan stated that Hunter would be removed from his committee assignments due to "deeply serious" charges of using his campaign funds for personal expenses.

Republican US Representative Duncan Hunter of California stated that he and his wife were innocent of using campaign funds for personal expenses and accused the prosecutors of being biased.

"This is political — period," Hunter stated, according to the Union-Tribune outlet. "This is the US government — what I would call the deep state — or folks in the US government that don't care what the election does, they want to rig the election their own way, because they can't beat me in a real election."

According to the representative, the prosecutors groundlessly claimed that his legitimate campaign expenses are illegal, adding that “partisan Democrat prosecutors” want to influence midterm elections in November with that indictment.

On Thursday a grand jury accused Hunter and his wife Margaret of using over $250,000 of the campaign money for their personal expenses, such as golf outing, medical procedures, vacations and others.

Hunter was elected in California's 50th Congressional District, east of San Diego, which has considerable Republican-leaning in the predominantly Democratic state.