New US Sanctions on Iran to Give Little Room to Waivers – Bolton

"We’re not just going to stop at where the sanctions were in 2015. Our objective really is – essentially we’d like to say no waivers to the sanctions," John Bolton said at a briefing in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
"And that’s intended to be a very different kind of enforcement of the sanctions than occurred during the Obama administration," Bolton promised.
READ MORE: Spanish Company Vows to Defy US Sanctions, Continue Business With Iran
He hinted at a "number of things" he could not disclose publicly – other than economic sanctions – that would help bring down the hammer on Iran and force it to stop "malign" activities in the region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)