New US Sanctions on Iran to Give Little Room to Waivers – Bolton

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will continue exerting maximum pressure on Iran, resulting in very few waivers being granted to those wanting to do business with it, the US national security adviser said.

"We’re not just going to stop at where the sanctions were in 2015. Our objective really is – essentially we’d like to say no waivers to the sanctions," John Bolton said at a briefing in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Bolton said Washington had only granted two waivers – both very limited – since President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal, which lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for nuclear curbs.

"And that’s intended to be a very different kind of enforcement of the sanctions than occurred during the Obama administration," Bolton promised.

READ MORE: Spanish Company Vows to Defy US Sanctions, Continue Business With Iran

He hinted at a "number of things" he could not disclose publicly – other than economic sanctions – that would help bring down the hammer on Iran and force it to stop "malign" activities in the region.