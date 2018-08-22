Arlington National Cemetery Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Investigation Under Way

"Arlington National Cemetery officials and JBMHH [Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall] emergency services are currently responding to a bomb threat to the cemetery," the cemetery said via Twitter. "All families, visitors and employees have been evacuated safely from all public buildings and work areas while the threat is being investigated," it added.
The Arlington National Cemetery said it will provide updated information as soon as it is available.
