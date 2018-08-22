Powerful Category 5 Hurricane Lane Approaches Hawaii - National Hurricane Center

"On the forecast track, the center of Lane will move very close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday," the bulletin said. "Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands."
As of 2:00 a.m. local time, the center of the storm was located 480 miles (770 kilometers) to the southeast of Honolulu. The National Hurricane Center said Lane is moving toward the west-northwest at a speed of 9mph (15 km/h).
"A turn toward the northwest is expected later today, followed by a turn to the north-northwest on Thursday," the bulletin said.
A hurricane warning has been in effect for Hawaii Island, better known as the Big Island, since Tuesday, while Maui County and Oahu remain under a hurricane watch.
Hawaii Governor David Ige, who signed an emergency proclamation in anticipation of the Hurricane Lane on Tuesday, is urging residents to prepare and plan.
