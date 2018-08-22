Powerful Category 5 Hurricane Lane Approaches Hawaii - National Hurricane Center

HONOLULU (Sputnik) - Hurricane Lane, a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of close to 160 miles per hour (260 kilometers per hour) is continuing to approach the main Hawaiian Islands, where residents prepare for potentially life-threatening impacts, the National Hurricane Center said in a news bulletin on Wednesday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Lane will move very close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday," the bulletin said. "Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands."

As of 2:00 a.m. local time, the center of the storm was located 480 miles (770 kilometers) to the southeast of Honolulu. The National Hurricane Center said Lane is moving toward the west-northwest at a speed of 9mph (15 km/h).

READ MORE: Puerto Rican Government Admits Hurricane Maria Death Toll Topped 1,400

"A turn toward the northwest is expected later today, followed by a turn to the north-northwest on Thursday," the bulletin said.

A hurricane warning has been in effect for Hawaii Island, better known as the Big Island, since Tuesday, while Maui County and Oahu remain under a hurricane watch.

The National Hurricane Center explained Lane is expected produce rainfall of more than 20 inches (51 centimeters) in some areas, which could lead to major flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides. Tornadoes and large water sprouts are also a possibility, it added.

Hawaii Governor David Ige, who signed an emergency proclamation in anticipation of the Hurricane Lane on Tuesday, is urging residents to prepare and plan.