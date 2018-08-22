Trump Praises Manafort: 'Such Respect For a Brave Man!'

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been found guilty on eight charges in his financial fraud trial arising from a federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

The US President turned to Twitter on Wednesday to defend his former presidential campaign member Paul Manafort, saying that a large number of counts couldn't even be decided in his case.

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” — make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

The US president has also accused his ex-attorney Michael Cohen of making up stories to get a "deal," after the latter’s plea deal in a campaign finance case.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Cohen earlier pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making a false statement to a bank and two campaign finance violations.

