Trump Praises Manafort: 'Such Respect For a Brave Man!'

The US President turned to Twitter on Wednesday to defend his former presidential campaign member Paul Manafort, saying that a large number of counts couldn't even be decided in his case.
I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” — make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018
Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.
READ MORE: Trump's Ex-Attorney Cohen Would Refuse to Accept Presidential Pardon — Lawyer
The US president has also accused his ex-attorney Michael Cohen of making up stories to get a "deal," after the latter’s plea deal in a campaign finance case.
If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018
Cohen earlier pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making a false statement to a bank and two campaign finance violations.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)