Trump's Ex-Attorney Cohen Would Refuse to Accept Presidential Pardon - Lawyer

"Not only is he not hoping for it, he would not accept a pardon," Davis told NBC News. "He considers a pardon from somebody who has acted so corruptly as president to be something he would never accept."
In a separate interview with MSNBC on Tuesday night, Davis said his client has information that would be of interest to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
On Tuesday Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making a false statement to a bank and two campaign finance violations.
As part of his plea deal, Cohen admitted to making payments to two women "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," court documents showed.
Sentencing is scheduled for December 12 and Cohen is expected to face a prison term of between 46 and 63 months.
