Twitterians Mock Cohen's 2015 Tweet About Clinton Going to Prison

Trump's former lawyer, who has been convicted of tax fraud and paying off two women US President Donald Trump allegedly had sexual relations with, has recently pleaded guilty to several charges.

After the news of Michael Cohen's plea deal and his possible future imprisonment surfaced, social media users recalled his old tweet from 2015. In it, Trump's former attorney accused then-presidential candidate Hilary Clinton of perjury and "defrauding America", forecasting she would go to prison.

Since then the investigation into Clinton using a private email account during her term as secretary of state has come to a halt and with Cohen's own case coming to an end, Twitter users have begun mocking the lawyer's own words.

LOL. MAGA = My Attorney Got Arrested. — Margie Ishikawa (@IshikawaMargie) August 21, 2018

I can't wait for Mueller to arrest Hillary for paying off a pornstar that her married boss rawdogged while his wife recovered from childbirth. Oh, wait…

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ebony Edwards-Ellis (@Eedwardsellis) August 21, 2018

Some noted that the Tweet hadn't aged well for Cohen.

This tweet didn’t age particularly well, did it Mike — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) August 22, 2018

This tweet aged like a fine wine pic.twitter.com/wfcpaE9B1h — Chris Hecht (@StingeGod) August 21, 2018

This aged well. — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) August 21, 2018

This didn't age well… — Valerie VzA Complex (@ValerieComplex) August 22, 2018

Others predicted Hilary Clinton's reaction to the news of the plea deal.