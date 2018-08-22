Twitterians Mock Cohen's 2015 Tweet About Clinton Going to Prison

After the news of Michael Cohen's plea deal and his possible future imprisonment surfaced, social media users recalled his old tweet from 2015. In it, Trump's former attorney accused then-presidential candidate Hilary Clinton of perjury and "defrauding America", forecasting she would go to prison.
Since then the investigation into Clinton using a private email account during her term as secretary of state has come to a halt and with Cohen's own case coming to an end, Twitter users have begun mocking the lawyer's own words.
What was that Michael? pic.twitter.com/FNNNOPhpnx— MommaO (@TOwsian) August 21, 2018
LOL. MAGA = My Attorney Got Arrested.— Margie Ishikawa (@IshikawaMargie) August 21, 2018
I can't wait for Mueller to arrest Hillary for paying off a pornstar that her married boss rawdogged while his wife recovered from childbirth. Oh, wait…— Ebony Edwards-Ellis (@Eedwardsellis) August 21, 2018
READ MORE: Trump Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Implicates President in Campaign Violations
Some noted that the Tweet hadn't aged well for Cohen.
This tweet didn’t age particularly well, did it Mike— Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) August 22, 2018
This tweet aged like a fine wine pic.twitter.com/wfcpaE9B1h— Chris Hecht (@StingeGod) August 21, 2018
This aged well.— Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) August 21, 2018
This didn't age well…— Valerie VzA Complex (@ValerieComplex) August 22, 2018
Others predicted Hilary Clinton's reaction to the news of the plea deal.
lol pic.twitter.com/V56yCVRssD— Christie (@Christie_D22) August 21, 2018
Aww, Mikey! Bless all 8 counts of your heart!— 𝒜𝓅𝓇𝒾𝓁 💙 (@authentic_april) August 22, 2018
Hillary Clinton is like…. #Karma pic.twitter.com/bCEvH3QVSP— 💙 Roxie ~ 🇨🇦 💙 #LeafNation (@Canadian_mom73) August 21, 2018
