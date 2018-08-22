Facebook, Twitter Remove Hundreds of Pages Tied to Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook removed more than 650 pages and accounts for inauthentic behavior that can be linked to Iran, the social media giant said in a statement. Twitter also announced deleting 284 accounts, many of which, according to the social medium, originated from Iran.

"We’ve removed 652 Pages, groups and accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior that originated in Iran and targeted people across multiple internet services in the Middle East, Latin America, UK and US," the release said on Tuesday.

Facebook also announced removal in a separate move of pages that, according to US government, might be linked to Russian intelligence. "Finally, we’ve removed Pages, groups and accounts that can be linked to sources the US government has previously identified as Russian military intelligence services. This is unrelated to the activities we found in Iran," social media giant said.

Another social media giant Twitter also removed more than 280 accounts for coordinated manipulation including a number that originated from Iran, according to social media company's statement.

"Working with our industry peers today, we have suspended 284 accounts from Twitter for engaging in coordinated manipulation," the release said on Tuesday. "Based on our existing analysis, it appears many of these accounts originated from Iran."