Facebook, Twitter Remove Hundreds of Pages Tied to Iran

"We’ve removed 652 Pages, groups and accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior that originated in Iran and targeted people across multiple internet services in the Middle East, Latin America, UK and US," the release said on Tuesday.
Another social media giant Twitter also removed more than 280 accounts for coordinated manipulation including a number that originated from Iran, according to social media company's statement.
READ MORE: Another Day, Another Ban: Facebook Unpublishes ‘Occupy London’ Page
"Working with our industry peers today, we have suspended 284 accounts from Twitter for engaging in coordinated manipulation," the release said on Tuesday. "Based on our existing analysis, it appears many of these accounts originated from Iran."
All comments
Show new comments (0)