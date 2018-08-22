Michael Cohen's Lawyer: Trump Directed Cohen to Commit a Crime

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, said his client pleaded guilty in order to "tell the truth about Donald Trump." Cohen said in court that "candidate for federal office" directed him to work illegally to make payments to two women in order to influence the campaign.

"Michael Cohen took this step today so that his family can move on to the next chapter," Davis said in a statement. "This is Michael fulfilling his promise made on July 2nd to put his family and country first and tell the truth about Donald Trump. Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election."

— Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) August 21, 2018

The women are suspected to be Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels was paid $130,000 in hush money and McDougal was sent $150,000.

"If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?" Davis questioned.

"There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the president in the government's charges against Mr. Cohen," Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement. "It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen's actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time."

