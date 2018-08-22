Register
01:31 GMT +322 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump (in red tie), first lady Melania (L), Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) preside over a military parade during Trump's swearing ceremony in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017

    Pentagon, White House at Odds Over Trashed Plans for Military Parade

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Days after US President Donald Trump took to Twitter last week and announced that the military parade in Washington, DC, was canceled, new reports are painting a conflicting story regarding how things actually panned out.

    According to Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning, Trump reportedly pulled the plug on the parade before any member of the US Defense Department had the chance to inform him of an official cost estimate.

    "The president of the United States was not briefed by any member of the Department of Defense on the cost associated with the parade, before making the decision to cancel the event," Manning told reporters Monday. "The planning committee for the parade had not reached a point where they had briefed the senior leadership in the department."

    Manning later stressed that he couldn't explain why Trump ultimately decided to cancel the event, referring reporters to the White House. Over yonder at the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated that both White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis were aware of the hefty price tag and spilled the beans to Trump.

    Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he presides over a military parade during Trump's swearing ceremony in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    Trump Cancels Military Parade Over Price Tag, Hopes to Hold It Next Year

    "Secretary Mattis briefed the president on the parade a couple of weeks ago, and the following day, Gen. Kelly briefed him on the costs of what Sec. Mattis had laid out," Sanders explained to The New York Post.

    Sanders issued the statement following media reports that indicated Mattis had scoffed at the $92 million estimate by publications.When questioned about the amount during his trip to Colombia, Mattis told reporters that whoever offered the estimate was "probably smoking something."

    The parade, which was planned for November 10 to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I, was requested by POTUS after he was impressed by France's celebration of Bastille Day, the French holiday celebrated on July 14. Upon returning to the US, 45 proceeded to request that government officials draft some options for holding a similar event in the nation's capital.

    Trump's request was widely criticized by US officials, who quickly called the move unnecessary, citing high costs for the parade and securities needed for the event. The August 16 CNBC report which initially provided the $92 million figure indicated the Pentagon would need to fork over roughly $50 million for the transportation of aircraft, equipment and personnel for the event. The remaining $42 million would be covered by interagency partners, including the Department of Homeland Security. This report came after the cost was previously estimated to be $12 million, according to three US defense officials cited by CNN in July.

    In tweets announcing the parade was no more, Trump declared that there was still a chance the event could take place next year, adding that he now plans to attend a parade at Andrews Air Force Base.

    ​However, it should be noted that the only upcoming event to take place at the base is an air show scheduled for May 2019, Military.com reported, citing Pentagon officials.

    Related:

    Trump Cancels Military Parade; Palestine's 'One-State' Reality
    Pentagon Postpones Trump Military Parade Planned for November in Washington
    Trump Military Parade Estimated to Cost $92 Million - Reports
    Hawks on Parade?: Trump’s DC Military Demo to Cost Taxpayers $12 Million
    Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
    Tags:
    military parade, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse