Register
12:53 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken Thursday, March 1, 2018, journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia. Buoyed by an oil boom, President Vladimir Putin's rule since 2000 has been marked by complaints about corruption and human rights abuse, tension with the West over Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea and accusations of meddling in U.S. elections

    US Netizens Take Ex-Senator's Joke About 'Russian Help' in Election Too Far

    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Scott Wagner, a former Pennsylvania senator who is the GOP's candidate for state governor against incumbent Democrat Tom Wolf, was lambasted by the humorless left for joking that the Russian government would help him win in the November election.

    The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania joked with supporters that the Russian government would help him win in the November election. 

    "By the way, the Russians are going to help me with Tom Wolf," Scott Wagner said to an audience in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania in a tape provided by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party to Huffington Post. "If I have to use Paul Manafort, I will," he added, referring to Donald Trump's former campaign manager, who faces money laundering and tax evasion charges resulting from the FBI probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. 

    READ MORE: US Security Adviser Bolton Shares Washington's Fears Over Election Meddling

    A Wagner campaign spokesman said that the Republican nominee was "obviously joking when he made those comments."

    Plenty of people, however, apparently took the joke too seriously, calling it a "disgrace" and for the candidate to be boycotted.

    Last month, Special Counsel Mueller accused 12 Russian intelligence officers of interfering in the 2016 vote.

    Paul Manafort, senior advisor to Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, exits following a meeting of Donald Trump's national finance team at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Former Trump Campaign Manager Manafort, Partner in Ukrainian Business, Indicted for Obstruction of Justice
    Charges include creating fake online accounts, conspiring to hack organizations involved in administering elections, hacking Democrats and using malware to steal personal data. The Kremlin called the indictments a "shameful farce," while the White House argued that they showed no evidence of collusion.

    This came amid an ongoing FBI inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia. Moscow has been accused of hacking Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton's emails and trying to sway the vote in favor of Republican candidate Donald Trump. Both Trump and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming that no evidence of collusion has been provided so far.

    Related:

    US Runs Election Security Exercise Amid Continuing Allegations of Meddling - DHS
    Moscow Decries 'Russia Without Putin' Conference as Meddling in Internal Affairs
    US Dropped Mutual Assurances of Non-Meddling from Helsinki Declaration – Reports
    US State Dept. Convoked Russia’s Charge d’Affaires Over Moscow Alleged Meddling
    Tags:
    meddling, indictment, hacking, election, FBI, Republican Party, Scott Wagner, Paul Manafort, Tom Wolf, Robert Mueller, United States, Russia, Pennsylvania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse