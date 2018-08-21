Microsoft Accuses Russian Hackers of Attacks Ahead of Congressional Elections

On November 6, 2018, the US will hold mid-term congressional elections. The Americans will vote on the fate of all 435 seats in the House of Representatives; there are also 33 US Senate races.

Microsoft Corporation claims that it has recorded new attempts by hackers to influence the congressional elections in the United States, according to the official website of the company.

According to the company, hackers created sites and URLs which were very similar to web pages considered "interesting to potential victims." For example, some such pages imitated the Senate website, while others were clones of the site of the International Republican Institute, whose board of directors includes several senators.

"We are concerned about these and other attempts to create a security threat for a wide range of people associated with US political parties ahead of the 2018 elections. Overall, this picture reflects what we saw during the 2016 elections in the US and in 2017 in France," the report said.

Last week, the Microsoft Digital Crimes Unit complied with a court order to transfer control over six domains created by a "group closely related to the Russian government." This group is known under the names Strontium, Fancy Bear and APT28.

Earlier, independent special prosecutor Robert Muller, investigating "Russia's interference" in the US presidential election, said that Strontium was involved in the hacking of the emails of Hillary Clinton — the main rival of Donald Trump. However, he did not provide any concrete evidence.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted any accusations of interference in elections abroad, including through hacker attacks.