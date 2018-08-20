Trump Hopes Ex-CIA Head Brennan Files Lawsuit Over Loss of Security Clearance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday that he hopes former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan files a lawsuit against him over the loss of his security clearance.

"I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue!" Trump said via Twitter.

In an interview on Sunday, Brennan said he would go to court if necessary to prevent any other current or former officials from having their security clearances revoked.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton had discussed the possibility of reviewing the security clearances of all current and former officials, which would affect more than four million people, US media reported.

On Wednesday, Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance, saying the former intelligence official was using his status to make unfounded and outrageous allegations against him. The White House is also reviewing the security clearances of other officials from former President Barack Obama's administration.

Brennan served as CIA Director from 2013-2017.