Beer to the Rescue: Deliverymen Prevent Man From Committing Suicide - Reports

One of the rescuers, a delivery guy named Kwame Anderson said he didn't know what to do, he tried to figure how Denzel Washington from "Inside Man" would have behaved in that situation.

Jason Gaebel and his co-worker Kwame Anderson saw a man seizing the outer fence of the Earl Street bridge in St. Paul, Minnesota, Fox News reported. On this day, for no particular reason, these beer deliverymen had decided to take a different route, as they told local news stations.

After reaching the man, who was trying to jump off the bridge, Anderson struck up a conversation with him. Speaking about the incident, Anderson, who also is a comedian, stated that he didn't know how to act in this situation, but a sudden inspiration for him was picturing Denzel Washington when the latter played a negotiator in "Inside Man." Anderson went on talking with the guy and offered him food, money, both of which the guy declined.

The deliveryman didn't give up on him and offered him a drink: "If you come down from there, do you want to get a drink with me and talk about what's going on?" Anderson stated as quoted Twin Cities media.

"I have a pack of Coors Light for you. Follow me," Anderson stated after he ran to the beer truck, grabbed a case of beer and opened it.

That helped: the man crawled cross the bridge to safety and was taken to a local hospital for a medical checkup.