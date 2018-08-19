Register
    14 Injured as Pavilion Collapses on Waiting Line at Backstreet Boys Concert

    © AP Photo / Mike Groll
    0 0 0

    Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene after a foul weather caused the metal pavilion to collapse at a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma on Saturday night, local media reported.

    The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m., when a storm bringing heavy winds and rain knocked over the entrance trusses at the outdoor venue at the Winstar Casino. At least 14 Backstreet Boys fans were injured in the incident, WFAA media outlet reported.

    "At 5:00 p.m., WinStar World Casino and Resort officials began evacuation of the outdoor concert venue after observing that lightning was within four miles of the casino. All patrons in the area were asked to move and to seek shelter from the storm. However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff’s warnings," Winstar Casino said in a statement.

    The Backstreet Boys canceled the concert, saying that they would try to reschedule the event.

    According to local media, Injured fans were treated at the scene, and then taken to local hospitals. Two people reportedly had already been released from the hospital.

    ​Eyewitnesses also described seeing multiple emergency vehicles at the scene with paramedics, carrying injured concert goers out on stretchers.

    WATCH Panic as Wooden Promenade COLLAPSES During Music Fest in Spain

    Tags:
    pavilion, concert, casualties, collapse, weather, Backstreet Boys, United States, Oklahoma
