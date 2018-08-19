14 Injured as Pavilion Collapses on Waiting Line at Backstreet Boys Concert

Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene after a foul weather caused the metal pavilion to collapse at a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma on Saturday night, local media reported.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m., when a storm bringing heavy winds and rain knocked over the entrance trusses at the outdoor venue at the Winstar Casino. At least 14 Backstreet Boys fans were injured in the incident, WFAA media outlet reported.

"At 5:00 p.m., WinStar World Casino and Resort officials began evacuation of the outdoor concert venue after observing that lightning was within four miles of the casino. All patrons in the area were asked to move and to seek shelter from the storm. However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff’s warnings," Winstar Casino said in a statement.

The Backstreet Boys canceled the concert, saying that they would try to reschedule the event.

We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon! — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) 19 августа 2018 г.

According to local media, Injured fans were treated at the scene, and then taken to local hospitals. Two people reportedly had already been released from the hospital.

This shows the structure that fell — looks like an entrance to the concert. pic.twitter.com/LUNehHtVv5 — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) 19 августа 2018 г.

​Eyewitnesses also described seeing multiple emergency vehicles at the scene with paramedics, carrying injured concert goers out on stretchers.

Video from a friend who is at the Backstreet Boys concert at Winstar Casino. She says an outdoor awning fell on people, about a dozen ambulances responded with people being taken out on stretchers. pic.twitter.com/ZmYIRLEtKz — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) 19 августа 2018 г.

