03:37 GMT +318 August 2018
    A would-be passenger was arrested on Thursday at Orlando International Airport in Florida. Video shows the man, a 59-year-old doctor, shouting in the terminal before his arrest as he complains of police treating him “like a f**king black person.”

    Man Complains Cops Treat Him Like a ‘F**king Black Person’ During Meltdown

    © Twitter / WESH 2 News
    US
    101

    The man has the misfortune of having the exact same name as billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who has been accused of providing lawyer and Trump cable news defender Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew with underage sex slaves (and whose private jet US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton flew on several times each).

    It appears Epstein's misfortune continued on Thursday. The local NBC affiliate reports that police were called on the man because he was being unruly at the American Airlines ticket counter. He started to yell when officers arrived, and became angry again after he learned that the airline wouldn't let him fly.

    Video from his encounter with police shows him acting belligerently, telling them he's "pissed off."

    "When you get pissed off, probably you're a bigger d**k than you are right now," he tells an officer. "So this guy is trying to provoke me. He's a law enforcement officer, and he's trying to provoke me," Epstein screams. "Do you know how to de-escalate things, genius? [Inaudible] No you're not. You're talking about me foaming at the mouth. Is that going to de-escalate things, genius? Do you have training, genius?"

    Then he seems to ask whether the officers want to perform a drug test on him. "Do you want me to count backwards?" he asks.

    Once he raises his hands and invites the officers to "come arrest me," they do just that. The officers bring him to the ground, and he complains, "I can't believe they're doing this. Oh my God."

    "You're being rough with me. You're treating me like a f**king black person," Epstein says.

    The video ends after the officers threaten to use pepper spray on him. According to the local NBC affiliate, they did. 

    Once released from jail, Epstein seemed to indicate that he wasn't supportive of police treatment towards black people, but in fact against it.

    Naked man
    © Facebook/Volusia County Sheriff's Office
    WATCH: Naked Man Detained at Florida Airport for Making Bomb Threats

    He even told the outlet that he "did it on purpose" to "prove a point."

    "I'm a conservative Republican; I'm a Trump guy," he said outside the jail. "But until the police fix this problem, I don't blame black people for being upset when they get arrested."

    He said that American Airlines is a "big company," but they have a thing or two to learn about customer service. "When they call the cops in, they got to deescalate, not escalate," he said.

    Epstein was charged with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing after a warning to leave.

