US Military Aircraft Crashes in Oklahoma, Pilot Ejects (PHOTOS)

A US military T-38 Talon crashed in Oklahoma Friday afternoon, the Vance Air Force Base (AFB) confirmed shortly after the event. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the plane went down five to 10 miles northwest of Seiling.

Woodward County Emergency Management told local media that the crash may have involved a military plane because initial reports say the pilot was able to eject.

The Vance AFB confirmed that an aircraft crashed "approximately 50 miles west of Vance AFB," adding that the "Pilot is conscious and with emergency responders."

Aerial footage shows a gray scar tainting a woodsy, green area where the impact was made around 1:48p.m. local time. Trees in the immediate vicinity appear burned and stripped of their leaves. More than two hours later, smoke is still visible.

© Screenshot, KWTV News A US military plane crashed in Oklahoma August 17, 2018

Vance AFB said in a statement to the media that the plane was a T-38 Talon, a US Air Force training aircraft. "At the time of the accident, the aircraft was performing a training mission. One instructor pilot was on board.

The T-38 Talon is manufactured by US defense contractor Northrop Grumman. It's the world's first supersonic trainer jet. The military uses it to prepare its pilots for flying bombers and fighter jets like F-15 Strike Eagles, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the B-1B Lancer bomber, the A-10 Thunderbolt, and the F-22 Raptor, according to Military.com.

The airbase added that emergency response personnel are on their way to conduct an "aircraft mishap investigation."