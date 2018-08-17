Three People Arrested in Case of Video Showing US Woman Raping 5-Year-Old Boy

After authorities in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly raping a five-year-old boy and sharing footage of the act online, the woman's ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend were arrested two days later.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, police arrested Corby Kinzey on Tuesday after they were informed by the mother of Kinzey's ex-boyfriend of a video circulating on social media showing her sexually assaulting a child. The mother was tipped off to the video by her son's current girlfriend, who said she'd been sent it via Facebook Messenger by an unknown person.

Court documents show that while speaking to officers with the City of Greensburg Police Department, the concerned mother also provided a copy of the video, the publication reported. Once officers arrived at Kinzey's home and placed her under arrest, she reportedly told them she knew it was "about the video."

Kinzey later claimed that a mysterious man named "Patrick" had held a gun to her head and forced her to commit the offense. Per Pittsburgh news station KDKA, Kinzey indicated that the man, who'd sported a mask and gloves, threatened to kill her if she went to police.

However, when police questioned her story, the 24-year-old Kinzey reportedly broke down in tears and admitted to purposefully engaging in the sexual act.

According to police, the video was recorded sometime between August 1 and August 14. Kinzey's relationship with the child isn't known, but the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau are now involved in the case and the child has been placed in the custody of a relative.

Kinzey was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of minors, filming a sex act with a child, corruption of minors, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

But that's not the end of the story.

On Thursday, within two days of her arrest, Kinzey's ex-boyfriend, Charles Hunter, was arrested and charged with being an accomplice and encouraging Kinzey to commit the assault. Detectives said they discovered text messages between Kinzey and Hunter in which the 32-year-old man told her to not worry about getting in trouble with police about the video and that she "agreed to this."

Officials also said they found messages in which Hunter suggested money could be made from the video.

"This is the most disturbing, vile set of circumstances I've seen in the nine years I've been here, your honor. How two people could even discuss, let alone take a video of, an adult woman having sex with a five-year-old is beyond comprehension. I feel there should be no bond in order to protect society," James Lazar, assistant district attorney, said in court Thursday, according to the Tribune-Review.

And then there was Amanda Smith, Hunter's current girlfriend. Police arrested and charged Smith on Thursday for disseminating a video of a sex act on a child after she failed to report the video. Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Both Kinzey and Hunter are being held in county jail without bail. They are both due back in court later this month for preliminary hearings. It's unclear when Smith will appear in court.