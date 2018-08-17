Register
19:28 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington

    DOJ Employee Reportedly Behind Publication of Scandalous 'Steele Dossier'

    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The FBI used the controversial dossier compiled by a former British spy and funded by the Democratic National Committee to bolster its probe into the alleged ties between Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

    Acting US Department of Justice (DOJ) employee Bruce Ohr was behind the delivery of the controversial "Steele dossier" to the FBI, Fox News reports, citing Ohr's documents and personal emails. According to the media, the DOJ employee's wife worked for Fusion GPS, a company that ordered former British spy Christopher Steele to assemble the notorious dossier.

    The documents, obtained by Fox News reveal several inconsistences with the testimonies given by the participants in the congressional investigation. For example, the FBI claimed that it had stopped using Steele as the source of information back in November 2016 due to his contacts with the media, yet actually continued receiving data from him. Steele fed information to Bruce Ohr, who in turn passed it over to the FBI, according to the testimonies of fired FBI agent Peter Strzok.

    READ MORE: Trump Wants to Nix Clearance of DOJ Official, Whose Wife Worked for Dossier Firm

    Moreover, Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, claimed he never met with Ohr prior to the end of the 2016 presidential elections, but the DOJ employee's emails suggest that they actually met back in August 2016. Furthermore, the two also met in December 2016 in Washington DC's Chinatown, where, according to Ohr's notes, Simpson gave him a "memory stick."

    One of the handwritten notes, among the documents reviewed by the media, also said that Steele was actually "very concerned" after US President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey because he was "afraid they would be exposed."

    Trump himself reacted to the news by pointing out that the whole dossier was "phony and discredited" and only served to fuel a "rigged witch hunt."

    The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee previously established that Hillary Clinton's campaign had paid Fusion GPS, which hired Steele, via the company's attorney Marc Elias. At the same time the Committee failed to find any signs of "collusion, coordination, or conspiracy" between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    READ MORE: McCain Associate Subpoenaed Over Clinton-Funded Trump Dossier — Reports

    The Trump-Russia dossier was first published by BuzzFeed a few days prior to Trump's inauguration in January. The 35-page document alleged Moscow had collected compromising information about Trump. The information from the dossier has been denounced by the US president, who called it "bogus."

    Related:

    Blank Slate? FBI Releases Almost Totally Redacted Steele Dossier Documents
    Steele Says Russia Blocked Trump from Choosing Romney as Sec of State - Reports
    Republican Senators Call for Investigation Into Dodgy Dossier Author Steele
    Activist: Dodgy Steele Dossier Meant to ‘Build Up Venom’ Against Russia
    Trump Wants to Nix Clearance of DOJ Official, Whose Wife Worked for Dossier Firm
    Buzzfeed Skips ‘Mandatory’ Mediation, Sends Trump Dossier Lawsuit to Trial
    Tags:
    witch hunt, Trump dossier, US Department of Justice, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse