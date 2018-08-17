DOJ Employee Reportedly Behind Publication of Scandalous 'Steele Dossier'

The FBI used the controversial dossier compiled by a former British spy and funded by the Democratic National Committee to bolster its probe into the alleged ties between Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

Acting US Department of Justice (DOJ) employee Bruce Ohr was behind the delivery of the controversial "Steele dossier" to the FBI, Fox News reports, citing Ohr's documents and personal emails. According to the media, the DOJ employee's wife worked for Fusion GPS, a company that ordered former British spy Christopher Steele to assemble the notorious dossier.

The documents, obtained by Fox News reveal several inconsistences with the testimonies given by the participants in the congressional investigation. For example, the FBI claimed that it had stopped using Steele as the source of information back in November 2016 due to his contacts with the media, yet actually continued receiving data from him. Steele fed information to Bruce Ohr, who in turn passed it over to the FBI, according to the testimonies of fired FBI agent Peter Strzok.

READ MORE: Trump Wants to Nix Clearance of DOJ Official, Whose Wife Worked for Dossier Firm

Moreover, Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, claimed he never met with Ohr prior to the end of the 2016 presidential elections, but the DOJ employee's emails suggest that they actually met back in August 2016. Furthermore, the two also met in December 2016 in Washington DC's Chinatown, where, according to Ohr's notes, Simpson gave him a "memory stick."

One of the handwritten notes, among the documents reviewed by the media, also said that Steele was actually "very concerned" after US President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey because he was "afraid they would be exposed."

Trump himself reacted to the news by pointing out that the whole dossier was "phony and discredited" and only served to fuel a "rigged witch hunt."

“Very concerned about Comey’s firing, afraid they will be exposed,” said Bruce Ohr. DOJ’s Emails & Notes show Bruce Ohr’s connection to (phony & discredited) Trump Dossier. A creep thinking he would get caught in a dishonest act. Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee previously established that Hillary Clinton's campaign had paid Fusion GPS, which hired Steele, via the company's attorney Marc Elias. At the same time the Committee failed to find any signs of "collusion, coordination, or conspiracy" between the Trump campaign and Russia.

READ MORE: McCain Associate Subpoenaed Over Clinton-Funded Trump Dossier — Reports

The Trump-Russia dossier was first published by BuzzFeed a few days prior to Trump's inauguration in January. The 35-page document alleged Moscow had collected compromising information about Trump. The information from the dossier has been denounced by the US president, who called it "bogus."